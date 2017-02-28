Since the amendment passed, Minnesota has purchased an average of 10,000 acres a year with Legacy money. Apparently, government suffers from the notion that it should buy and take away from the private sector because only government can properly take care of land.

But what residents may not have realized is that with their vote in favor of the Legacy amendment, they also might have been voting an additional tax increase on themselves.

For example, let's say Legacy funds are used to buy more land in Beltrami County. That land, which was on the Beltrami County property tax list, has now disappeared as it is now under state government control. Because Beltrami County has lost that land, it also lost a chunk of its property tax collection because it is no longer being taxed for local government obligations.

Now, it is true that the county could claim payment in lieu of taxes for state natural resources lands, but many times that does not cover the entire amount lost when the land was being held within the private sector.

So who will ultimately make up for the missing funds? The neighboring Beltrami County property taxpayers, of course.

Not to mention the obvious issue that an increase in payment in lieu of taxes is an increase in demands on Minnesota's General Fund revenue, and as we all know, money we throw at payment in lieu of taxes is state taxpayer money that could have been used for schools or roads.

This is why I've offered common sense legislation that addresses this nonsense. It states that when it comes to future land purchases made with Legacy funding or the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources, the property taxes for those acres will also be assumed by and paid for from those respective dedicated funds into perpetuity.

Very simply, if state government thinks it's critical to purchase this land and hold it until the end of time, then it's good enough also to maintain the full property tax obligations until the end of time so local taxpayers are held harmless.

If approved, I suppose this legislation might also make state government think twice about adding to the eight million acres that Minnesota already owns and would actually use Legacy money as intended — to restore, enhance and protect our existing natural resources.

Sounds like a win-win to me.