Her letter made an impression on REaders' Board members, who awarded her the Golden Quill — the newspaper's honor that recognizes people who contribute to public discussion.

The letter is poignant, well-written and sheds light on mental illness, members said. They noted it highlights one of the less obvious duties that law enforcement officers perform.

Her letter first appeared in the Sept. 24 & 25 edition of the newspaper. The RE tries to reprint Golden Quill letters shortly after their initial appearance, but the flood of election-related commentary delayed this letter's second appearance. We then decided to time it with the arrival of Thanksgiving.

The holidays can be difficult for many people. Family dysfunction, poor eating habits, heavy consumption of alcohol and the dark mornings and evenings can aggravate negative feelings. The stretch from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day can be especially rough when you lose a loved one, experience divorce or struggle with mental illness.

We hope Thomas' openness will prompt readers to have an open discussion about loss and depression, hope and thanks.

Thomas' letter also reminds us that we have terrific professionals there to help us during tough times. Peace officers are among those people.

We typically print a photo of the writer. In this instance, Thomas asked that we include Reich's photo and we were happy to comply.