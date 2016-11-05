Viewpoint: Another 'politician' comes knocking at the door

I expect you are as tired as all of us with the political "garbage" that floods our mailboxes and annoys our eating of meals with their phone calls ... as well as the visits in person some of these people generate. For example, the other evening I had just settled down in my favorite chair and picked up my quilting, when someone came to the breezeway door and knocked. Being a good neighbor, I got up, turned on the outside light and answered the door. However, there was no one there. So I returned to my quilting, but by that time, the "politician" had come to the front door. So, dutifully, I put down the fabric, went to the door and turned on the outside light again. Once again, no one was there. Now I was really annoyed. So I went all through the house, turned on every light, inside-and-out and waited. And waited. I wished I knew who it had been, but as luck would have it, once more I had a visitor. Our farming instinct reacted, as we are used to getting up early, so that next morning I was once again sitting with my quilting all spread out over my lap when my repeated visitor appeared at my front door. Huffing, puffing and not even feeling a bit friendly, I answered the door — only to be greeted by a red-headed woodpecker. He was perched right on the top of a bush, next to the door. He thanked me properly for turning on the lights of the previous evening so he could more easily find his meal. He then cocked his head, flapped his wings and was gone. I had to check to see what had enticed him to my home and there I found it: an old piece of wood covered over with leaves, lying next to my foundation along the front of the house. Well, I was glad he had enjoyed his meal, I resumed my sewing and then thought a bit better of the men and women who had been working so hard during this election. And I had a good laugh, besides. So neighbors, enjoy your birds before they leave for the south.