Viewpoint: Divided government doesn't get things done

"Hundred of thousands of Minnesotans" will not see actual health insurance increases of 50 percent or more, because many people, who buy their policies through MNsure, will receive federal tax credits that will significantly lower their costs.

They will not have to spend hours on the phone with MNsure, because its customer service has improved greatly since a bad beginning.

While it is true that the Minnesota Department of Commerce finally "approved" the insurers' rate increases and enrollment caps, that approval was required to prevent those companies from following Minnesota Blue Cross/Blue Shield and major insurers in other states from pulling out of the individual market. Their departures are forcing some 2 million people in 32 other states to also find new coverage.

Let me say it again. Those rate increases and enrollment caps were required by insurance companies to continue offering individual policies in Minnesota. They are not the fault of MNsure. The rates and caps apply equally, whether individuals purchase policies through MNsure or separately.

For middle-class Minnesotans whose incomes are too high to qualify for federal aid, I support the approach proposed by House and Senate DFLers to provide help from the state.

As disturbing as the falsehoods is the hypocrisy of some Republican politicians, who are crying crocodile tears over problems with the Affordable Care Act, which they have prevented solving. Time after time, Republicans in Congress blocked changes to the ACA, because they want to destroy the law, not improve it. And because they believe that the worse the ACA's current problems, the better their chances of re-election.

Here in Minnesota, many Republican legislators have the same goal. They know they're wrong to blame MNsure for the rising costs of health insurance, but they do it anyway. Like their congressional counterparts, they want the federal law to fail so they can return Minnesota to "the good old days," when people bought their own health insurance and took their chances on its actual coverage.

After all, it is the ACA, which protects people from denials due to their previous conditions, eliminates lifetime insurance limits and covers dependents until age 26. They are also hoping that enough Minnesotans will believe their untruths to re-elect them and return them to majorities in the state House and Senate.

That would be tragic. The past year has shown us that divided government badly serves the interests of the people of Minnesota. House Republican leaders made a $100 million mistake in the tax bill, which prevented its enactment. A divided House and Senate could not agree on a bonding bill, which left unfunded important improvements in state colleges and universities, parks and trails, and water quality. There was also no agreement on the urgently needed transportation investments to repair and improve our state's highways, roads, bridges and public transit.

If you support those initiatives, I ask you to vote on Nov. 8 to make them possible.