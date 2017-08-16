Column: Public night hours limited for youths

City of Red Wing Code, Section 10.16.

Subd. 1. It shall be unlawful for any minor of the ages provided herein at the times specified herein to be present in or upon the public streets, highways, roads, alleys, parks, playgrounds or other public grounds, public places or public buildings, places of entertainment or amusement, vacant lots and other unsupervised places open to the public in the City of Red Wing.

A. For a minor under 15 years the hours of restriction are between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. daily, commencing at 10:00 p.m. Sunday evening and terminating the following Friday at 5:00 a.m. The hours of restriction during the remaining portion of the week are between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. daily commencing Friday evening at 11:00 p.m. and terminating on the following Sunday at 5 a.m.

B. For any minor who has attained 15 years of age and is under 18 years of age the hours of restriction are between 12:01 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. of the same day.

Subd. 2. It shall be unlawful for the parent, guardian, or other adult person having charge of a minor to permit or by lack of supervision and control allow that minor to violate this Section.

Subd. 3. It shall be unlawful for any business proprietor to permit a minor to remain at the proprietor's establishment during the hours prohibited by this Chapter. It shall be unlawful for a minor to continue to remain at such an establishment after the proprietor of the establishment orders the minor to leave; the proprietor shall immediately notify the police department of the violation.

Subd. 4. The provisions of this Chapter do not apply to a minor accompanied by his or her parent, guardian or other adult person having the care and custody of the minor, to a minor who is upon an emergency errand or legitimate business directed by his or her parent, guardian or other adult person having the care and custody of the minor, or where the presence of said minor in said place or places is connected with or required by some legitimate business, trade or profession or occupation in which said minor is permitted by law to be engaged.

Subd. 5. Penalty

A. The first violation of this Section by any person shall be punished as a petty misdemeanor.

B. The second and any subsequent violations of this Section by the same person shall be punished as a misdemeanor.

To report a violation, call Red Wing Police Department's 24-hour non-emergency number at 651-385-3155.

