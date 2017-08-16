Letter: Many rally to bring Bella home

Over the five weeks Bella was loose she traveled from Cannon Falls to Goodhue to Red Wing and finally Lake City. As we worked to bring her home safely, countless strangers in every community supported us. From people stopping to ask if she had been found, to calling in sightings, to allowing us to store supplies in their garages and set up feeding stations on their property — we could not have done it without all of your support.

We would like to give a special thank you to the Lake City Police Department who called us with the first sighting in their community and helped get the word out to not try to catch or chase Bella but rather call in any sighting so as not to scare her away.

Because of all of you, Bella is now home safe and sound. Thank you.

Karen Hibbs

Dede King

Gretchen Rierson

Kris Schade

Nycole Wiek

Melissa Pepin

Heart of a Border Collie Rescue

Based in Ada, Minn.