Letter: Cheap, undocumented labor comes at a price

Undocumented immigrants can and do apply for and receive public assistance and government benefits. Subsidized housing, nutrition and food assistance, and medical care are a few. Also, because undocumented workers receive benefits through their children, there is a real incentive to have more children. Add the costs of these programs to the costs of public education and one can see that cheap labor has its price.

Unfortunately, while the benefits of cheap undocumented labor goes to the few, the costs fall to the many. Illegal immigration, in point of fact, directly and negatively affects the most vulnerable among us — those American workers who are themselves struggling to enjoy the basic necessities.

Especially significant given a shortage of affordable housing in every state is the fact that undocumented immigrants can apply for and receive housing assistance via a variety of programs.

In California, which has over 2.3 million undocumented immigrants, the affordable housing shortage has reached a crisis point. California also tops the list in its number of homeless people.

Still, no one in the media will talk about the real cost of cheap labor and the role of illegal immigration as it relates to this or any other issue. Instead we get news stories focusing on sad winery owners and agribusiness people worried about losing their cheap labor pool if immigration policies are enforced.

Dare I suggest we've lost our moral compass?

Patricia Allende de Jung

Red Wing