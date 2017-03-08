Letter: County action on feedlot is a disservice

While a return to the days when small-family farms were the norm in agriculture, corporate-backed factory farms, especially for livestock, are likely to damage local water and air quality, besides stifling competition that creates an efficient, effective food supply system. Control of the factory farming system will be in the hands of government and corporate sponsors and financiers, rather than with farmers themselves.

In the present case, the county has created policies to encourage the evolution of agriculture toward factory farming. The added condition of a few trees to alleviate (not) the stench of the proposed facility is only a token tossed to neighbors, whose lives and property values will be permanently impaired.

All this may make some profit for a few folks, but it is nothing to be proud of. Quite the contrary.

Winston Kaehler

Red Wing