Viewpoint: Advancing Minnesotans, not just their government

But the biggest issue of this session is constructing a new state budget. Odd-numbered years are budget years at the legislature. It's the biggest job of each new biennium, and the decisions aren't easy.

Every legislator is visited by a parade of constituents, advocates and agencies who all make compelling cases for why their programs deserve funding. In a perfect world, we'd be able to fund everything. But we have a responsibility to be cautious with taxpayer dollars.

Every February, the office of Minnesota Management and Budget releases a revenue forecast that gives a comprehensive picture of our budget situation. This is what tells legislators how much money we have to work with.

This year's forecast was generally positive: Minnesota has a projected $1.65 billion budget surplus for the next biennium and $2 billion in our cash and budget reserves.

Government's savings accounts are full, and spending increases seem to be on autopilot. But the forecast doesn't tell us a whole lot about how the average family budget is fairing.

There were some warning signs: according to the forecast, GDP growth, consumer expenditures, and wage and salary disbursements are all projected to remain fairly stagnant. There is uncertainty about how federal policy changes will affect our revenues.

The forecast noted we have high job vacancies, Minnesotans' workweeks are about 4 percent longer than 2009, and our labor force participation is as low as it has been in about 30 years.

Even if we don't make any changes to our spending, this year's budget is projected to be 7 percent higher than last year's. Did your family get a 7 percent raise last year?

In the last six years, Minnesota's budget has risen about 30 percent. Do you feel like you're getting 30 percent more for your tax dollars?

Government bureaucracy is doing just fine; it's time we concentrate on rebuilding family budgets and make sure you're getting good value for your tax dollars. Government spending has increased every year, but we have little to show for it: no transportation bill, no education improvements, a health care system in turmoil and no tax relief.

That's why Senate Republicans have introduced our Advancing Minnesota agenda. Our ideas work and will have a real impact on your family, like a sustainable budget that focuses on job growth; meaningful tax relief; education improvements; structural health care reform; dependable, inexpensive energy; and investments in road and bridge infrastructure. You can learn more at mnsenaterepublicans.com.

Republicans will advance Minnesota by reining in wasteful spending and focusing on the essential functions of government. We'll strengthen your family's budget, not government's.