Letter: Join a 'holy conversation' about gender and morality

Since that time, of course, much has changed. While moral questions are still debated, same-gender marriage has been legalized in the U.S., and several denominations have permitted local churches and clergy to establish their own practice with regard to same-gender marriage. Ordination and leadership participation are also changing. Many states and corporations have instituted protective policies and legislation.

During March, people are invited to share in talking about the current "chapter" of our own life together in Christ through Sunday morning dialogues on perspectives, ethics, morality and values related to gay, lesbian, and transgender persons in society and in the life of congregations. We are going to offer an open, respectful, civil and prayerful process of "holy conversation," as we consider, study and pray about these matters.

Each adult forum will begin 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The schedule will be:

March 5 — Charles Huff, psychology professor at St. Olaf College will speak on "The Science of Homosexual Identity."

March 12 — Bishop Bruce Ough, Minnesota and Dakotas Conferences and current chair of the global Council of Bishops will speak on "Global United Methodism and GLBTQ or Homosexual Expressions."

March 19 — To be determined.

March 26 — Dr. David E. Fredrickson, New Testament professor at Luther Seminary, will offer "A Scholar's Perspective on Scripture and Same-Gender Oriented Sexuality."

Clay Oglesbee

Red Wing