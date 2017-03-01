Letter: Contest encourages youths to think about human rights

The topics were Black History Month, which is February, and Martin Luther King Jr. Prizes were to be awarded for first and second place in both the essay contest and the poster contest. The commission determined that first prize would be $50 and second prize would be $25.

There was a considerable amount of interest in the contest this year and we were pleased to be able to award the prizes to the selected winners at the meeting of the Human Rights Commission Thursday, Feb. 16, in the City Council council chambers. The meeting was televised and the winners had an opportunity to speak about their submissions at that meeting.

The essay winners were:

• Julia Christianson, 12, grade 6, first place. Her essay was a combination of the two suggested topics.

• Kassie Neeser, 13, grade 7, second place. She chose Black History Month as her topic.

• Hallie Roschen, 12, grade 7, honorable mention. She also wrote about Black History Month.

In the poster portion of the contest, the commission did not award first-place prize. Joshua Kolby, 12, grade 7, received second-place honors for his poster of Martin Luther King Jr. speaking to large crowds of people.

The Human Rights Commission looks forward to sponsoring this contest again at the middle school. Next year's topic will be announced when the contest is announced.

The goal of the contest is to get young people really thinking about human rights in general and how we are all impacted in a positive way when we all understand and respect the rights of one another.

Marilyn Olson

Red Wing

Marilyn Olson serves on the Red Wing Human Rights Commission.