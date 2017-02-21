Letters: Questions abound in hog farm issue

I noticed those opposed to wind turbines because their view is blocked are supporting the hog farm even though they know the farm will pollute the air and water.

Will the farm do their own hauling? In a drought, will the farm haul water?

Ken Lyons

Lake City

---

To the editor:

Monday, Feb. 13, the Planning Advisory Commission failed residents in conducting a thorough examination of compliance by recommending approval of Circle K Farm's proposed 4,700-hog factory to be built in Zumbrota Township. The people who will have to live with this have been ignored. There has been overwhelming testimony against approval, yet it continues to move forward.

The following items are clear reasons why this permit should be denied:

• Required manure spreading agreements are missing from the application.

• A complete site map is missing from application, which should include all properties within the setback.

• According to a University of Minnesota official, the odor model was run incorrectly.

• This project will negatively impact nearby property values.

• The feedlot is proposed in a high-risk karst area (sinkholes and other characteristic landforms), and will be a pollution hazard.

Goodhue County Land-use Management and Planning and Zoning offices have denied residents access to the documents they claim satisfy the permit requirements. If everything has been submitted properly, examined properly and the ordinance met, then why deny access? Lack of transparency can only lead us to believe there is something to hide.

I hope our elected commissioners will support the Zumbrota residents most impacted by this proposed project. The Circle K owners are only impacted through financial gain; the residents have to deal with all the negative effects. It is not right for the residents, and it is not right from a moral and ethical standpoint to force this factory farm on us.

Thankfully, Jason Majerus, who has ties with Circle K owners (Mike, Yon, Jeff Kohlnhofer) has agreed to recuse himself. We appreciate him keeping this as unbiased as possible at this level.

This is not a matter of someone from the suburbs coming out and complaining that farms smell bad, this is a case of a factory farm wanting to move into an unacceptable location and forcing itself onto those neighbors already here, some their entire lives on their family farms. It is not unreasonable to expect that we should be able to to say no and have our voices heard.

Theri Voss

Zumbrota