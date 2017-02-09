Letter: Americans may be own worst enemy

We've had 16 years of war in the Middle East with no end in sight with nothing to show for it except a huge debt which we have not yet paid for. Why is it that every category on the national budget has a spending limit except the war budget? There never is any talk of how much we can spend on war (and war posturing), yet we hear endless talk of over-spending for things like social security, health care programs, education and infrastructure; all issues of immense security importance to the vast majority of Americans. If we ignore this fact and continue to be quietly complacent about our continued warring in the Middle East, we are in for a severe shock and maybe not in the too distant future.

If you don't speak up for peace now, you will be in for a rough road ahead; a rough road for all of us. When the Trump administration starts slashing and raiding your Social Security and Medicare benefits to pay for wars, you will find out how important these domestic social programs — among others — are important security issues. When you can no longer pay for your basic living expenses, I don't think you will be thinking much about the danger of terrorists causing you harm.

It has been said by many that with our wars in the Middle East, we are "creating terrorists faster than we can kill them." We Americans by our war posturing may be our own worst enemy.

Bill Habedank

Red Wing