Viewpoint: U.S. Rep. Lewis, raise your voice

President Donald Trump's executive ban on immigration is unlawful, immoral and betrays our values. I am writing today to ask that you please join the number of concerned Minnesotans raising their voices in opposition to it.

When Trump declared on Friday that he'd be signing an order enacting strict new measures to prevent immigration, there were few in his administration who knew exactly what he meant. It has been widely reported that the Department of Homeland Security, the agency charged with implementing the order, was neither consulted about its contents, nor how it was to be implemented. This resulted in chaotic in-the-moment analysis of the order by DHS, families being taken off planes, legal residents being detained and, according to court filings, at least one border patrol agent actually referring questions about the order to the president himself.

As of Sunday morning, two different federal judges had issued rulings temporarily halting implementation within their districts. These rulings based their decisions largely on the glaring fact that the order was unlawfully turning away those with the legal right to be in the country (these were individuals and families with visas and green cards, houses, and jobs) and that it would cause these individuals unjustifiable harm.

On Saturday, in the midst of legal action and protest, Trump was asked by a reporter how he thought the rollout of the order was going. He responded, "you see it at the airports. You see it all over. It's working out very nicely and we're going to have a very, very strict ban."

The confusion and contradicting statements coming from this administration around this important issue is, to say the least, unsettling. Children and families fleeing violence, college students, and specialized professionals — all of whom have previously obtained legal status — being turned away or detained is not an immigration policy that is in any way "working out very nicely." This is a poor ad hoc approach to a serious issue, and it is an approach that not only fails to make this country safer, but it also betrays our core values.

We are the United States of America, we are to be a light on a hill, we are to hold up and protect the principles of freedom, equality and opportunity for all no matter a person's race, nationality or religion. Betraying these values is un-American, unethical and does nothing to protect us or the other citizens of the world.

Congressman, it will take more than a few federal judges to ensure that what makes this country great, our core values, continues to be lived out. It will take brave leadership from people like you. I grant that you are a first-term representative and your one vote is limited; but your voice is not.

As a Republican from a moderate Minnesota district, if you raise your voice, people will pay attention. You are in a unique position to do some good, even if that good is simply stating out loud that our values mean something, and we deserve better than a sloppy, fear-driven executive order.