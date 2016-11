Letter: Enjoy a refreshing drama

To say that the last several months have been stressful is an understatement.

Get your good karma fired up and see the play "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" put on by Ellsworth High School drama.

Mr. Dulak, Ms. Fuchs and Mr. Kleppe, along with the talented students, are to be commended on such a great event. This is truly a must-see. Eileen Welsch Hager City

