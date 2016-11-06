Letter: Seifert asks for your vote

•Ensure emergency preparedness and proactive public health

•Protect the environment

•Promote job growth and economic expansion

•Maintain roads and bridges

•Support commerce and public safety

•Promote our community vision of Red Wing as a special place. I will always protect those core values.

Regarding taxes, in just six years before I was elected to the County Board, county property tax levy increased more than 83 percent, an average of 13.9 percent per year. During the 13 years I have been your county commissioner, the average annual county property tax levy increase has been less than 2 percent.

I could make a long list of past accomplishments here, but many of them you already know of and we are all more focused on the future. I will take on each challenge with the best interest of our county residents as the outcome goal.

Don't rely on campaign promises when you can vote for my record of proven performance. Vote for Ted Seifert.

Ted Seifert, Red Wing

Ted Seifert is the incumbent candidate for Goodhue County District 5.