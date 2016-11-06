Letter: Schmit asks for your vote

Four years later, our state Senate has delivered on these promises and many more.

We've produced real results for hard-working families, strengthening our rural communities and quality of life. We've invested in education and infrastructure, promoted economic opportunity and growth, and returned a steady hand to state budgeting.

The 2013 legislative session balanced our budget honestly for the first time in a decade, and in 2014 we concluded another smooth session on time. In 2015, the senate matched strong stewardship of the budget with targeted investment in our rural schools, nursing homes and communities.

In 2016, we took steps to expand broadband internet access throughout greater Minnesota — including right here in Goodhue County — promoted targeted tax relief, restored the state's AAA bond rating, and put the next legislature in a good position to continue responsible budgeting.

Moving forward, I'd like to continue Minnesota's commitment to rural education innovation by balancing early childhood development, career readiness and college affordability. I'd like to promote rural competitiveness through workforce housing, job training and infrastructure investment. And I'd like to pass comprehensive road and bridge funding that is both sufficient and sustainable.

These priorities are important, but 2017 will focus on state-based health care reform above all else. Although our state legislature played no role in the federal Affordable Care Act's impact on Minnesota's individual insurance market, we have solutions to address the resulting problems — solutions I've been working on for over a year, solutions that will work.

The past four years of public service have been a genuine honor. Together, we're making Minnesota a better place to live, work and raise a family. Together, we're making Minnesota work again.

Matt Schmit, Red Wing

Matt Schmit is the incumbent candidate for Minnesota Senate District 21.