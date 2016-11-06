Letter: Haley asks for your vote

You have relayed to me consistent concerns about health care, job growth and taxes. You have voiced your displeasure when legislative sessions end in stalemate. You have told me over and over again that you want quality schools for your kids, good paying jobs, affordable health care, housing options for seniors and young families, and you want your tax dollars used wisely and not wasted.

I decided to run to be your state representative because I want those things too. This is my home; I grew up here and raised my family here, and I share your values. I have dedicated many years of service to support and improve our schools, our health care and our job pipeline.

I see the challenges ahead and as an independent leader, I want to do more to solve these problems. I want to bring my experience and leadership to St. Paul to represent you. I believe I have the knowledge, skills, and commitment to address our current health care crisis, to promote a skilled workforce and link our students to jobs, and to ensure that government works for you.

I hope I have earned your trust and confidence and I ask for your vote Nov. 8.

Barb Haley, Red Wing

Barb Haley is a candidate for Minnesota House District 21A.