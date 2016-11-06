Letter: Stone asks for your vote

Truth be told, my two boys decided on Red Wing before my wife and I.

We found ourselves an agent and explored the real estate market. Of all the options and all the views, what really sold us on Red Wing was the $800 annual property tax and $75 utilities, every other month.

A couple things have changed, but Red Wing still has her charm and the locals are most welcoming. Those two virtues are far more valuable than any government investment.

One thing is certain; we cannot tax and spend our way to prosperity. It takes good people being involved to make it happen.

As much as I want to say, "I will bring change to your council." I know I can't do it alone. What I will bring is common sense, an open mind and a focus on essential needs. Enough spending for the tourist.

I strongly believe with a lower tax base and affordable service rates, families will find a way to stay. Business and industry will be drawn in and stimulate growth and opportunity.

My name is Ernie Stone and I ask for your vote Nov. 8. Please visit www.ernie.city for more information.

Ernie Stone, Red Wing

Ernie Stone is a candidate for Red Wing City Council Wards 3-4.