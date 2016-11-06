Letter: Bayley asks for your vote

My name is Lisa Bayley and I am running as the DFL candidate for the House of Representatives in our District, 21A. I have spent the last eight years as a member of the Red Wing City Council, serving on numerous boards, commissions and ad hoc committees, and as the most recent past president.

During my tenure, we made it through the severely challenging budget crisis in 2009-10 by making tough choices, prioritizing services and determining our most critical needs. We emerged on strong financial footing. Through careful planning, we have been successful at leveraging city dollars with state and federal grants to rebuild both Highway 61 and our historic riverfront. With every budget decision, I ask — is this the best use of taxpayers' dollars? I am proud of my record in that regard.

I would like to use my experience to represent our district in St. Paul with a strong voice that isn't afraid to speak up about our needs and values. Using economic development as a driving force, I want to focus on reducing our health care costs, investing in our public schools and repairing our roads and bridges. These are basic duties of government, and I believe they should be our primary goals.

I have worked as a prosecutor in Hennepin and Wabasha counties, and I now have my own small business here in Red Wing as a solo attorney. This position takes me to courtrooms across the district, where I represent people from all walks of life in family, criminal and land-use cases. I am proud that I have the support of law enforcement, as I am a strong believer in public safety and will work to ensure that our officers have the support they need.

I thank the people of this district for taking time to tell me your stories, hopes and fears. I truly believe there is a role for effective government in our lives, with experienced leaders who are willing to work together without calling names. I have the background, will and energy to get things done for this district, in a respectful manner that recognizes our differences without blame or rancor.

I would be honored to have your vote Nov. 8.

Lisa Bayley, Red Wing

