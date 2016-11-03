Letter: Go with Seifert's proven track record

As a matter of fact, under both Seifert and Ron Allen's leadership, the county made the bold move to privatize some mental health services. The outcome, more citizens are receiving much needed counseling at a major savings to the taxpayer.

Seifert watches the budget in a way to continue providing essential services, while making sure it is done with a common sense approach.

It comes down to someone with a proven leadership track record or a government employee with campaign promises. Vote for Ted Seifert.

Gary Iocco

Red Wing