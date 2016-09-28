Hayes' WWII reflections strike a chord

The Red Wing Republican Eagle REaders' Board awarded Michael Hayes the Golden Quill for his commentary of Aug. 10 . He warned citizens that democracies in times of internal stress can be fragile and that it's up to each of us to keep our democracy strong.

Board members appreciated that his commentary immediately got a response. Melissa Wolford of Red Wing's letter of Aug. 13 urged people to remember the lessons of World War II. "We must understand how all began," she wrote.

Hayes accomplished part of what he intended, board members said, which was to spark public dialogue

That's what letters to the editor, columns and commentaries should do. Letterwriters are the lifeblood of this page.

Send your contributions to letters@republican-eagle.com or mail to Box 15, Red Wing, MN 55066.

There's never a better time than campaign season to express your First Amendment rights.