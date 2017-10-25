Trunk or Treat returns with new look

"Our beautiful park along the river will play a good host," said Shelby Miller, Red Wing YMCA coordinator.

Miller said the decision to move the Trunk or Treat to Bay Point Park will allow the downtown streets to remain open and businesses more accessible.

Trick or treating for ages 13 and under will be held 3-5 p.m. Similar to the downtown setup, children may collect treats from the trunks of participants in the parking spaces within Bay Point Park.

Train rides, dancers from Fusion Dance and more will be available for families to enjoy.

"The Y is very excited for this new opportunity to carry on this fun family tradition," Miller said.

Friday night Fall Fest

The Red Wing YMCA will also host its annual Fall Fest 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Carnival games, arts and crafts, inflatable bouncy toys and other activities will be available throughout the YMCA.

Fall Fest is open to the community — registration is not required. The cost is $5 per person, $20 maximum per family. Middle school-aged children and younger need to be accompanied by an adult/parent. Halloween costumes are encouraged.

For more information on the Fall Fest or Trunk or Treat, call YMCA staff at 651-388-4724.