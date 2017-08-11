Royal appearances at Goodhue County Fair

For the past year, Hinrichs of Goodhue has been serving as the goodwill ambassador for the Minnesota dairy industry by visiting classrooms to teach students where their food comes from, participating in the NFL's Fuel Up to Play 60 campaign, encouraging children to live healthy lifestyles, and making countless public appearances.

"This past year has been so incredible," Hinrichs said. "Not only has it been fun and meaningful advocating for the dairy community that means so much to me, but it has been life changing to meet new people and learn new things. I could not have done any of this without the support of Goodhue County and Minnesota's dairy farmers, and for that I am thankful."

Before Hinrichs passes her crown to the next Princess Kay, the Goodhue County Fairboard will recognize her hard work this past year by naming Dairy Day with Princess Kay at the Goodhue County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 12.

All are welcome to help honor Hinrichs during the dairy day celebrations. Beginning at 1 p.m., families can participate in a dairy trivia contest, a farm-themed obstacle course, cheese taste testing, a coloring station and more. At 2 p.m. children ages 5 and up can don their own crown and sash and participate in the Princess for a Day experience to see what it's like to serve as a dairy princess.

Dairy day activities will conclude with a program at 3 p.m., when Hinrichs gives remarks on her year as Princess Kay and past Goodhue County Dairy Princesses will be recognized.

For a full schedule of events at the Goodhue County Fair, visit www.goodhuecountyfair.com. For more information on Hinrichs' role as Princess Kay of the Milky way, visit facebook.com/PrincessKayOfTheMilkyWay.