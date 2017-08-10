Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Buddhist temple to inaugurate reflection pond

    By Michelle Wirth Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Watt Munisotaram has 40-acres of land. The latest addition to the grounds is the Mucalinda Pond.1 / 6
    The statue that is located at the center of the newly constructed reflection pond weighs about 12 tons.2 / 6
    Visitors will see this float in the parade during the weekend celebrations.3 / 6
    Miranda Uy, Jim Hockert's wife, is pictured inside the temple. Michelle Wirth / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 6
    The pictured reflection pond is located in the front of the property near the driveway. The new reflection pond is much larger and will serve as a peaceful place to reflect.5 / 6
    Lotus flowers grow near the reflection pond in front of the property.6 / 6

    The Watt Munisotaram, a Buddhist temple located in Hampton, will celebrate the inauguration of the Mucalinda Pond Aug. 11-13. The community is invited to help celebrate the new pond located on the property with several activities throughout the weekend.

    "You have a hidden gem in the temple for the state of Minnesota," said Jim Hockert, a coordinator of the event.

    Hockert's wife is Cambodian and he has been helping with coordination at the temple for about six years. For people who have never been to the temple grounds, he said that they will be amazed.

    "I think people will be mesmerized," Hockert said.

    There will be about 130 monks visiting the temple from around the world. The monks will be visiting from Tibet, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Japan and more places.They will be in town to help bless the new reflection pond.

    Watt Munisotaram is a 40-acre campus containing a temple, an outdoor shrine, a stupa, and the main temple structure with gathering and meditation halls. The reflection pond was recently completed and will be inaugurated during the special event Aug. 11-13.

    Festivities will include a parade Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. and a ribbon cutting Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. There will be dancing, a live band in the evenings, singing, vendors and more.

    For more information, visit the Watt Munisotaram Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WattMunisotaramOfficial.

    Explore related topics:NewsUpcoming EventslocalhastingsHamptonFarmingtonbuddhaCambodiaTemplebuddhistrelgion
    Michelle Wirth

    Michelle Wirth graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2013 with a degree in journalism and web design. She worked as a web content editor for a trade association before coming to the Hastings Star Gazette in 2016.

    mwirth@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4503
    Advertisement