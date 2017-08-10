Buddhist temple to inaugurate reflection pond

"You have a hidden gem in the temple for the state of Minnesota," said Jim Hockert, a coordinator of the event.

Hockert's wife is Cambodian and he has been helping with coordination at the temple for about six years. For people who have never been to the temple grounds, he said that they will be amazed.

"I think people will be mesmerized," Hockert said.

There will be about 130 monks visiting the temple from around the world. The monks will be visiting from Tibet, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Japan and more places.They will be in town to help bless the new reflection pond.

Watt Munisotaram is a 40-acre campus containing a temple, an outdoor shrine, a stupa, and the main temple structure with gathering and meditation halls. The reflection pond was recently completed and will be inaugurated during the special event Aug. 11-13.

Festivities will include a parade Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. and a ribbon cutting Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. There will be dancing, a live band in the evenings, singing, vendors and more.

For more information, visit the Watt Munisotaram Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WattMunisotaramOfficial.