Spend lunch immersed in Rochester State Hospital history

Chris Stout from Minnesota State College Southeast will discuss the history behind the Rochester State Hospital from 1879-1982. When the Mayo Clinic Health System opened in 1889 with six patients, there were already over 1,000 patients being treated in Rochester at the state hospital.

Over its years of operation, patients from different ethnicities were treated and often stereotypes and prejudices of the time affected how they were diagnosed and treated. One incident of interest was a scandal in 1889 when a black patient was killed by two attendants and it was covered up. This led to a statewide investigation and major reforms in the organization of state institutions in Minnesota.

History Break is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch with them to enjoy during the presentation.