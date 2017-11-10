This work is being done by construction crews to complete the new button hook signalized intersection with Highway 61 to activate early next spring when the slip ramp on the Red Wing side of the bridge is closed. There will still be lane closures in this area of Highway 61 as crews assemble the signal system and complete the necessary work, including removing a portion of the existing bridge over Highway 61 and installing a temporary bridge.

Adjacent work on Fourth Street and at a new cul-de-sac in Red Wing was completed and opened Nov. 3.

The Highway 63/Eisenhower Bridge remains open to traffic during construction, barring any emergency closures.

MnDOT and WisDOT also remind the public that although Levee Park is open to the public, the construction zone between Levee Park and the city of Red Wing wastewater treatment plant is not. It is part of the construction zone. Please stay out of this very congested construction zone both during work hours and after hours as well.

This project includes building a new bridge to replace the Highway 63/Eisenhower Bridge, replacing the historic Highway 63 Bridge over Highway 61, reconstructing approach roadways in Minnesota and Wisconsin, improving access to Red Wing and upgrading pedestrian and bicyclist crossings. The prime contractor on this $63.4 million construction project is Zenith Tech. The new bridge is expected to open to traffic by fall of 2019.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT's project web site www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/redwing-bridge/. You can also follow a Facebook page for this project at https://www.facebook.com/RedWingBridgeProject/.

Motorists should always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. For real-time traffic information in Minnesota, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.