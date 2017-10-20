Prairie Island refueling Unit 2
Prairie Island nuclear plant began a scheduled refueling and maintenance outage Friday, Oct. 13, when operators removed Unit 2 from service. The unit has provided carbon-free electricity to Upper Midwest customers since the last refueling outage two years ago.
During this outage, operators and contractors will replace the plant's nuclear fuel and perform key projects that can only be completed when the unit is shut down, Xcel Energy said in a news release.
A standard outage typically lasts 30 days. Unit 1 remains in operation.