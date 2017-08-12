GreenMark Solar challenges Wacouta Township

A summary judgment hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29 in Goodhue County District Court. GreenMark filed a lawsuit in June against Wacouta Township, stating that the municipality halted the plans to construct a 5 megawatt solar garden within a designated 43-acre wetland.

The Town Board voted against Wildwood Lane solar garden in May, stating that it would not fit the intent of the township zoning ordinances. The board noted that the project would not serve the agricultural community, deeming it unfit to receive a permit in the area.

Town Board members have scheduled a closed session for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, to discuss the status of the court case.

Following the closed session will be the regular scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. at 27700 Grace Trail. The GreenMark court case is not on the regular agenda for discussion.