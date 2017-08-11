Search
    North Service Drive and Old West Main Street paving to begin

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 2:08 p.m.

    City of Red Wing Engineering Department announced that street paving will begin Saturday, Aug. 12, on the following streets:

    • North Service Drive between Arby's and Old West Main Street

    • Old West Main Street between North Service Drive and Withers Harbor Drive

    Paving will begin at 6 a.m. and is expected to be completed around 2 p.m. Flaggers will be directing traffic.

    Access to business and residents will be maintained during work, but delays may be present. If possible, motorists should use alternative routes.

