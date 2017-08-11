North Service Drive and Old West Main Street paving to begin
City of Red Wing Engineering Department announced that street paving will begin Saturday, Aug. 12, on the following streets:
• North Service Drive between Arby's and Old West Main Street
• Old West Main Street between North Service Drive and Withers Harbor Drive
Paving will begin at 6 a.m. and is expected to be completed around 2 p.m. Flaggers will be directing traffic.
Access to business and residents will be maintained during work, but delays may be present. If possible, motorists should use alternative routes.