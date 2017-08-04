Steaming into Red Wing: First paddlewheeler arriving Aug. 5

Witness the magnificent vessels at Levee Park this season when they dock in Red Wing.

Listed below is the current arrival schedule in Red Wing.

Queen of the Mississippi

Aug. 5 at 10 p.m.

Sept. 1 at noon

Sept. 2 at 10 p.m.

Oct. 13 at noon

Oct. 14 at 10 p.m.

American Queen

Aug. 6 at 11 a.m.

Aug. 13 at 8 a.m.

America

Aug. 24 at noon

Aug. 26 at 10 p.m.

Sep. 8 at noon

Sep. 22 at 10 p.m.

Oct. 9 at noon

Oct. 10 at 10 p.m.

Oct. 23 at noon

Oct. 24 at 10 p.m.

American Duchess

Sept. 3 at noon

Louisiane

Sept. 22 not confirmed

Oct. 6 not confirmed

The updated calendar can be viewed at www.redwing.org/calendar-events.