Steaming into Red Wing: First paddlewheeler arriving Aug. 5
While the summer season may nearing a close, the steamboat schedule has just begun.
From the Queen of the Mississippi to the Louisiane, the boats will be here before we know it. In fact, the first arrives Saturday, Aug. 5.
Witness the magnificent vessels at Levee Park this season when they dock in Red Wing.
Listed below is the current arrival schedule in Red Wing.
Queen of the Mississippi
- Aug. 5 at 10 p.m.
- Sept. 1 at noon
- Sept. 2 at 10 p.m.
- Oct. 13 at noon
- Oct. 14 at 10 p.m.
American Queen
- Aug. 6 at 11 a.m.
- Aug. 13 at 8 a.m.
America
- Aug. 24 at noon
- Aug. 26 at 10 p.m.
- Sep. 8 at noon
- Sep. 22 at 10 p.m.
- Oct. 9 at noon
- Oct. 10 at 10 p.m.
- Oct. 23 at noon
- Oct. 24 at 10 p.m.
American Duchess
- Sept. 3 at noon
Louisiane
- Sept. 22 not confirmed
- Oct. 6 not confirmed
The updated calendar can be viewed at www.redwing.org/calendar-events.