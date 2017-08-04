Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Steaming into Red Wing: First paddlewheeler arriving Aug. 5

    By Kit Murray on Aug 4, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
    Known as the largest steamboat ever built, the American Queen is headed in for its first stop today in Red Wing. The schedule extends until the end of October. This photo is from 2016. Kit Murray / RiverTown Multimedia

    While the summer season may nearing a close, the steamboat schedule has just begun.

    From the Queen of the Mississippi to the Louisiane, the boats will be here before we know it. In fact, the first arrives Saturday, Aug. 5.

    Witness the magnificent vessels at Levee Park this season when they dock in Red Wing.

    Listed below is the current arrival schedule in Red Wing.

    Queen of the Mississippi

    • Aug. 5 at 10 p.m.
    • Sept. 1 at noon
    • Sept. 2 at 10 p.m.
    • Oct. 13 at noon
    • Oct. 14 at 10 p.m.

    American Queen

    • Aug. 6 at 11 a.m.
    • Aug. 13 at 8 a.m.

    America

    • Aug. 24 at noon
    • Aug. 26 at 10 p.m.
    • Sep. 8 at noon
    • Sep. 22 at 10 p.m.
    • Oct. 9 at noon
    • Oct. 10 at 10 p.m.
    • Oct. 23 at noon
    • Oct. 24 at 10 p.m.

    American Duchess

    • Sept. 3 at noon

    Louisiane

    • Sept. 22 not confirmed
    • Oct. 6 not confirmed

    The updated calendar can be viewed at www.redwing.org/calendar-events.

    Explore related topics:NewsregionRed Wingriver city daysriverboatsAmerican queenQueen of the MississippiAmerican DuchessLouisiane
    Kit Murray

    Kit Murray joined Red Wing Republican Eagle in Aug. 2016, covering government, transportation and public safety. She is a graduate of Minnesota State University Moorhead with a degree in photojournalism and philosophy. 

    kmurray@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7874
    Advertisement
    randomness