Short stops expected on Highway 52 in Zumbrota

Traffic will be stopped in both northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 52. Once the work is clear, troopers will allow traffic to move through again until the next beam is set to be placed. Work will be completed each night before the next morning commuting.

Current lane closures, ramp closing and detours remain in place:

• Two ramps are closed on the north side of Highway 52/Highway 58 interchange: southbound Highway 52 off-ramp and the northbound Highway 52 on-ramp.

• The detour for those closures is to go southbound to the Highway 60 east exit. Once motorists have crossed under Highway 52 there is a widened and paved area for motorists to turn around and take the Highway 60 ramp onto Highway 52 northbound, then proceed to the Highway 58 exit at Zumbrota.

For more information about the project, visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy58-bridge/index.html. To learn more about the five construction projects taking place this year on the Highway 52 corridor between Rochester and Rosemount, visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy58-bridge/index.html.