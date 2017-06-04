Watch out for bridge inspectors in Wabasha
Motorists in Wabasha County should be alert for bridge inspectors on June 5 and 6 as the Minnesota Department conducts inspections. Work will be done at the Highway 60 Mississippi River Bridge in Wabasha and the southbound Highway 61 bridge at the Zumbro River at Kellogg.
Lane closures will occur beginning at 8 a.m. June 5. Inspectors will be on the southbound Highway 61 bridge over the Zumbro River, approximately one mile north of Highway 42 near Kellogg.
Short delays are possible on the Highway 60 bridge. Flaggers will control traffic while the inspectors are on the bridge.