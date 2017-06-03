Prairie Island breaks ground on assisted living center

"The elders' assisted living facility will allow for those who have raised us, taught us and made us into what we are today, to continue living their lives comfortably and safely within our own community," said Shelley Buck, Tribal Council president.

The assisted living center will be a single story building with 24 one-bedroom assisted living apartments. Each apartment will have a full kitchen, living room, bathroom, in-unit laundry and private patio.

Ebenezer Management Services, which specializes in senior housing and care, will operate the center.

Buck said residents will have the benefit and independence of their own apartments and confidence that professional staff is there 24 hours a day.

"(This will be) a place where they will have benefits of friendships, activities and medical assistance, but most of all, a place they will enjoy calling home," Buck said.

The design and operation of the facility will focus on incorporating Dakota culture and community into the assisted living setting with a palette of natural colors and stone, Buck told the crowd gathered at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Knutson Construction, which has been the designer-builder of choice for Treasure Island Resort & Casino, will lead the elder assisted living center project. RSP Architects has been named the designer.

"In Mdewakanton Dakota culture, our elders are revered," Buck said. "They have lived among these hills and valleys for generations. The land is a spiritual place for our people, and our spirit is alive all around us still today."