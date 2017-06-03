The big lake rose 5 inches in May, a month it usually goes up 4 inches. Lake Superior now sits 9 inches above the long-term June 1 average and 4 inches higher than at this time in 2016.

Lakes Michigan-Huron rose 5 inches in May, 2 inches more than the usual 3-inch increase. The lakes now sit 14 inches above average and an inch higher than the June 1, 2016 level.

The high water continues a trend over the past several years and has spurred some concerns over beach erosion in some areas. Both Superior and Michigan-Huron had higher-than-normal water input in May from rivers and rainfall.

---

Canoeists overdue in BWCA wilderness are found

ELY, Minn. — A search for canoeists in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area of northeastern Minnesota is over.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the two canoeists were found early Friday during a search by air near Oyster Lake.

Sheriff's officials say the canoeists used a flashlight to signal to the airplane operated by the Minnesota State Patrol.

A helicopter from the Air National Guard in Duluth picked up the two. They weren't seriously injured but were taken to the hospital in Ely as a precaution.

Authorities initially believed there were three canoeists, but said that wasn't the case. There were just two. They were due to come out of the wilderness area on Monday and a search by land, air and water was launched.

---

Bounty hunter, dressing for business, prompts Minnesota High School lockdown

MAHTOMEDI, Minn.—A bounty hunter dressed in a bulletproof vest and carrying a handgun scared some Mahtomedi High School students Thursday afternoon.

Two students told a Washington County sheriff's office school resource officer they saw a man putting on the vest and carrying a handgun while they were off campus around 12:25 p.m., Chief Deputy Brian Mueller said. The man was reportedly driving a 2010 light-blue or green Dodge pickup truck, he said.

"It's just a little unsettling to see a non law-enforcement officer carrying a weapon and putting on a bulletproof vest in proximity to neighborhoods, churches and a school," Mueller said.

The man, who was later located at his residence, had all the proper bounty-hunter credentials and a permit to carry, Mueller said.

All Mahtomedi school-district buildings were placed on a modified lockdown for about an hour "for the safety of the students and staff," Mueller said.

Mueller said he did not have information about the fugitive the bounty hunter was seeking.

---

Man charged with assault after shooting injures 2 people

NAYTAHWAUSH, Minn. — A Naytahwaush man has been charged in Mahnomen County District Court with second-degree assault in connection with a shooting that injured two people.

Bail for Andrew Boswell, 22, was set at $100,000 bond or $10,000 cash.

According to information released earlier by the Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office:

Deputies were called on May 30 to a location in Naytahwaush, where they found two victims of apparent gunshot wounds, a 21-year-old male from Minneapolis and a 23-year-old female from Naytahwaush.

Both victims were taken to the Mahnomen Health Center where they were stabilized and later airlifted to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, where they were listed in stable condition.