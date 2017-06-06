Federal judge pays a visit to ProAct in Red Wing

Frank shared his own history growing up in the southeastern Minnesota farming community of Spring Valley and the interactions he had with people with disabilities who helped shape his views.

"It was a great learning experience for everyone, and we were so pleased to learn that Judge Frank believes in a 'person-centered' philosophy," said Sally Ogren, ProAct director of programs in Red Wing, in a news release. "When considering options for people with disabilities, one size doesn't fit all. It depends on the person's needs and desires for community involvement. That really has always been ProAct's philosophy."

Frank was instrumental in Minnesota's Olmstead Plan. The Olmstead case was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1999 and was followed by the court-approved Minnesota Olmstead Plan in 2015. It was revised and adopted by the Olmstead Subcabinet and submitted to the U.S. District Court in February 2017.

Olmstead is a "broad series of key activities our state must accomplish to ensure people with disabilities are living, learning, working, and enjoying life in the most integrated setting," according to a description offered online by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Frank has been involved in classes designed to teach lawyers about disability discrimination and stereotypes. He has helped offer free continuing education to train more than 1,000 lawyers about these issues.

"You can't believe what happened, training all these highly educated people," Frank said, adding a number of lawyers told him they were unaware that they carried around these stereotypes.