Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Federal judge pays a visit to ProAct in Red Wing

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 11:39 a.m.
    Frank meets with ProAct staff and a volunteer. From left are retired Red Wing special education teacher Dave Glover, Heidi Befort, ProAct designated coordinator and Sally Ogren, standing, director of programs for ProAct in Red Wing.1 / 4
    ProAct participant Gina Alpers poses with U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank May 31, 2017, at ProAct, Inc. in Red Wing. Alpers is a leader with the ProAct writers group, which meets weekly. Submitted photos2 / 4
    Frank visits with a surprised Maggie Shirk on the ProAct work floor. The judge wanted to learn the specifics about how job functions were performed, and even tried a couple of them himself.3 / 4
    Frank receives a warm greeting from Steven Singh on the ProAct workfloor in Red Wing. The judge is a longtime advocate for people with disabilities.4 / 4

    U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank visited ProAct Inc. in Red Wing Wednesday, May 31. He answered questions, spoke about the legal system and learned more about the jobs people with disabilities do.

    Frank shared his own history growing up in the southeastern Minnesota farming community of Spring Valley and the interactions he had with people with disabilities who helped shape his views.

    "It was a great learning experience for everyone, and we were so pleased to learn that Judge Frank believes in a 'person-centered' philosophy," said Sally Ogren, ProAct director of programs in Red Wing, in a news release. "When considering options for people with disabilities, one size doesn't fit all. It depends on the person's needs and desires for community involvement. That really has always been ProAct's philosophy."

    Frank was instrumental in Minnesota's Olmstead Plan. The Olmstead case was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1999 and was followed by the court-approved Minnesota Olmstead Plan in 2015. It was revised and adopted by the Olmstead Subcabinet and submitted to the U.S. District Court in February 2017.

    Olmstead is a "broad series of key activities our state must accomplish to ensure people with disabilities are living, learning, working, and enjoying life in the most integrated setting," according to a description offered online by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

    Frank has been involved in classes designed to teach lawyers about disability discrimination and stereotypes. He has helped offer free continuing education to train more than 1,000 lawyers about these issues.

    "You can't believe what happened, training all these highly educated people," Frank said, adding a number of lawyers told him they were unaware that they carried around these stereotypes.

    Explore related topics:NewsregionRed WingProActJudge Donovan Frank
    Advertisement
    randomness