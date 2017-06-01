The work will take place during daytime hours after 8:30 a.m. and before 3 p.m. as crews perform work for construction of the new Mississippi River bridge. Flaggers will control traffic for the safety of motorists and workers.

Short delays are possible. Motorists will encounter intermittent flagging operations through construction season this year.

The Highway 63/Eisenhower Bridge will remain open to traffic during construction, barring any emergency closures.

Details about the bridge are available on the project web site at www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/redwing-bridge and on Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RedWingBridgeProject.

