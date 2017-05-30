Construction crews are replacing the bridge north of Kenyon at the north fork of the Zumbro River, as well as the bridge south of Stanton at Prairie Creek.

Crews encountered unexpected construction debris buried at the work site of the bridge located north of Kenyon. The detour of Highway 56 is east on Highway 60 to north on Goodhue County Road 1 to west on Goodhue County Road 9.

The detour for the bridge south of Stanton remains in place: Highway 19 east to Highway 52 south to Goodhue County Road 9 west. The bridge is expected to reopen to traffic in mid-August.

Once the excavation work is completed, the bridge at Kenyon will reopen to traffic for the majority of the construction with the use of temporary traffic signals. Traffic will be able to travel on a single lane across the bridge. One short-term closure for vehicles over 5 tons will be necessary to complete the bridge connection. It's scheduled to be completed by mid-October.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT's project web site at www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy56-bridges/index.html.