Red Wing top 10 finalist for $25K

"We did it — again," said Megan Tsui, Downtown Main Street executive director. "Now we wait. There is nothing we can do until the announcement."

Voting in the contest ended May 28. The other finalist cities are Ashtabula, Ohio; Brookhaven, Miss.; Lee's Summit, Mo.; Rochester, Mich.; Elizabeth City, N.C.; Hayward, Wis.; McKinney, Texas; DeLand, Fla.; and St. John, Wash.

The winner will be announced 9 a.m. Monday, June 5. Tsui said she has not yet been informed on how the announcement will be made, although she said it will most likely be made online.

"We're staying loose with this," she said. "If we win, we'll probably have an event to celebrate and start gathering community feedback on potential projects."

Visit www.mainstreetcontest.com for information on the contest.