Red Wing top 10 finalist for $25K
Ten communities across the nation are playing a $25,000 waiting game until June 5. Deal Red Wing in.
An announcement from the America's Main Street contest sponsored by Stihl named Red Wing one of 10 semifinalists for $25,000 in cash and related prizes to help with a revitalization project.
"We did it — again," said Megan Tsui, Downtown Main Street executive director. "Now we wait. There is nothing we can do until the announcement."
Voting in the contest ended May 28. The other finalist cities are Ashtabula, Ohio; Brookhaven, Miss.; Lee's Summit, Mo.; Rochester, Mich.; Elizabeth City, N.C.; Hayward, Wis.; McKinney, Texas; DeLand, Fla.; and St. John, Wash.
The winner will be announced 9 a.m. Monday, June 5. Tsui said she has not yet been informed on how the announcement will be made, although she said it will most likely be made online.
"We're staying loose with this," she said. "If we win, we'll probably have an event to celebrate and start gathering community feedback on potential projects."
Visit www.mainstreetcontest.com for information on the contest.