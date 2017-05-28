Guide to area Memorial Day observances

The full service will begin at 8:45 a.m. in Bay Point Park, featuring salutes, remarks and music by Red Wing High School Ovation Choir and Concert Band.

Leo C. Peterson American Legion Post, 218 W. Fourth St., will hold a brunch 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $10; reservations aren't needed.

Descendants of the Civil War and the Spanish-American War are invited to participate in a floral tribute at 8:45 a.m.

Throughout the weekend people also can view the Field of Honor in Bay Point Park, where dozens of flags are flying in honor of area residents' loved ones.

Bay City

Bay City American Legion and Auxiliary will hold Memorial Day services.

The schedule for the outlying cemeteries is as follows:

• 8 a.m. — Esdaile Cemetery

• 8:30 a.m. — Hartland Methodist Cemetery

• 9 a.m. — Tabor Lutheran Cemetery

• 9:30 a.m. — Bay City lakeshore. Ellsworth Middle School band will play; Cub Scouts Pack No. 3 will also participate.

• 10 a.m. — Bay City Cemetery, band will play here also. Rev. Eugene Hasselquist will speak.

• 10:45 a.m. — Trenton Cemetery, band will play here also. Rev. Eugene Hasselquist will speak.

• 11:30 a.m. — Diamond Bluff Cemetery.

• Noon — Svea Lutheran Cemetery

Ellsworth

The annual Kinne-Engelhart Post 204 American Legion Memorial Day program will kick off at 9:45 a.m. Monday, May 29, with a parade down Main Street in Ellsworth. The annual program will take place at 10:15 a.m. at Ellsworth High School, followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Maiden Rock

Maiden Rock American Legion will hold ceremonies at the following cemeteries:

• 7:25 a.m. — Little Plum

• 7:40 a.m. — Frankfort

• 7:55 a.m. — Porcupine

• 8:25 a.m. — Moravian

• 8:35 a.m. — Old Sabylund

• 8:50 a.m. — New Stockholm Cemetery

• 9:05 a.m. — Old Stockholm

• 9:30 a.m. — Oakwood Pepin

• 10 a.m. — New Sabylund

• 10:15 a.m. — Swedish Methodist

• 10:45 a.m. — Maiden Rock

• 11 a.m. — Lake Pepin lakeshore for those who died at sea

Plum City

Plum City American Legion Post #365 will read names of all known veterans buried at each location and conclude ceremony with a military salute.

• 8:30 a.m. — Leave Legion Hall with full squad

• 9 a.m.. — Free Home Cemetery

• 9:30 a.m. — Lund Cemetery

• 9:45 a.m. — Ono Cemetery

• 10:15 a.m.. — Town of Union/Village of Plum City, St. John the Baptist cemeteries

• 11 a.m. — Plum City High School — local fallen heroes

• 11:15 a.m. — Plum City Care Center — home bound veterans

• 11:30 a.m. — Ceremony at Spring Pond Park

The Auxiliary Program will feature Americanism essay award and poppy poster winners, a patriotic concert performed by Plum City Middle School under the direction of Mike Bonn, followed by a freewill donation picnic lunch.

The program and lunch will be moved to the American Legion Hall if it rains.