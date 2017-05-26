The Minnesota Democrat has been among several high-profile Democrats seen as likely candidates. But in an interview with People Magazine, the former comedian ruled out a run.

"I got way, way, way too much to do right now to even think about that, other than to say, 'No, I'm not going to do that,'" Franken told the magazine.

The senator's wife and daughter both agreed with the decision.

"It's not going to happen," said Franken's daughter Thomasin, 36.

Franken assumed a low profile in his first term in the Senate, but has been much more visible over the past year. He recently published a book, "Giant of the Senate."

Minnesota's other U.S. senator, Amy Klobuchar, is also considered a potential presidential candidate in 2020.

---

Minnesota woman dies in motorcycle crash with van

BEMIDJI TOWNSHIP, Minn.—A Bemidji woman was killed Wednesday evening after the motorcycle she was driving was hit by a van.

According to a news release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Vicki Inkel, 62, was driving a motorcycle north on Paul Bunyan Drive Southeast at about 5:09 p.m. when she was struck by a cargo van traveling east on 23rd Street Southeast.

The driver of the van was identified as Thomas Kern, 54, of Bemidji. He was not hurt.

Inkel died at the scene, the release said.

The crash is under investigation, but alcohol and electronics were not factors, according to the sheriff's office. The Minnesota State Patrol is helping the office reconstruct the crash.

---

Minn. Pearl Harbor victim has remains returned home

EMMONS, Minn.—An Emmons, Minn., sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor is finally on his way home.

Navy Fireman 3rd Class Glaydon I.C. Iverson, 24, died on Dec. 7, 1941, aboard the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. His remains had been unidentified and buried in a plot at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific for more than 74 years.

Recent efforts to use DNA analysis and other technologies to examine the remains helped scientists identify Iverson through DNA analysis, circumstantial evidence and dental comparisons.

His remains returned home Thursday, May 25, arriving at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport before heading to the tiny town of Emmons on Minnesota's border with Iowa.

A full-honors military funeral will be Saturday at his family plot at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Emmons.

The USS Oklahoma was anchored at Ford Island in Pearl Harbor the day of the attack. It suffered multiple torpedo hits, causing it to capsize and leading to 429 deaths.

Emmons, located in south central Minnesota, is along the Iowa border.