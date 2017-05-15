Walk into Local History: Discover Lutheran Ladies Seminary
Come explore the former grounds of the Lutheran Ladies Seminary with the Goodhue County Historical Society for this month's Walk into Local History. The event will feature a 60-minute presentation at the History Center to discuss the seminary, a center of music, culture and higher education in Red Wing until burning down in 1920.
Following the presentation will be a 60-90-minute walking tour of the former grounds. The program is led by seminary expert Chaplain Todd Walsh.
Walk into Local History at the Goodhue County Historical Society will be 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 13. Participants will begin and end the program at the History Center.
The event is $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Call the History Center at 651-388-6024 to purchase tickets or do so online at goodhuecountyhistory.org.