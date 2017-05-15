New Red Wing Bridge visualization provides driver's seat perspective
While construction work is beginning on the new Red Wing Bridge project this month, people can now watch what the finished product is expected to look like. An updated visualization from the Minnesota and Wisconsin transportation departments gives viewers the driver's seat perspective of the new bridge and new approach roadways.
The video includes the button-hook ramp and jughandle intersection, as well as the bridge's artistic and design features.
The Highway 63/Eisenhower Bridge will remain open to traffic during construction, barring any emergency closures.
The visualization and other project details can be viewed at www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/redwing-bridge.