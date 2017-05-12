Red Wing Bridge detours begin next week
Next Monday marks the start of detours for the new Red Wing bridge.
Local motorists trying to access Harbor Bar, Island Campground and marinas on the Wisconsin side of the existing Highway 63 bridge will be detoured onto 825th Street north beginning Monday, May 15. The detour will be in place through 2019.
Current access to businesses is on 825th Street near the bridge. The detour route is north of Woodshed where 825th Street is accessed from Highway 63.
The project will be completed by August 2020 and is a cooperative effort between Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation and the city of Red Wing.
Once the bridge is complete, motorists will have a new river crossing between Minnesota and Wisconsin, improved connections to Highway 61 and Highway 58 in Minnesota, better access in and out of Red Wing's historic downtown district, and improved pedestrian and bicyclist crossings, according to MnDOT.
To learn more about the bridge project and sign up for email updates, go to