Red Wing Bridge detours begin next week

Current access to businesses is on 825th Street near the bridge. The detour route is north of Woodshed where 825th Street is accessed from Highway 63.

The project will be completed by August 2020 and is a cooperative effort between Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation and the city of Red Wing.

Once the bridge is complete, motorists will have a new river crossing between Minnesota and Wisconsin, improved connections to Highway 61 and Highway 58 in Minnesota, better access in and out of Red Wing's historic downtown district, and improved pedestrian and bicyclist crossings, according to MnDOT.

