State's inaugural Heritage Tree Trail opens in Lake City

Dennis M. Robertson, developer of the trail, will give welcoming remarks at the riverside. People then will walk past the ginkgo tree adjacent to the Lake City Public Library to Patton Park. The ginkgo tree is the second of the heritage trees.

Patton Park contains eight heritage trees. At 6:45 p.m., there will be a formal dedication of the trail by Mayor Mark Nichols. Light refreshments, music and brochures describing the Lake City Heritage Tree Trail will be available.

The event will take place rain or shine.