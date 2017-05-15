State's inaugural Heritage Tree Trail opens in Lake City
LAKE CITY — Residents will dedicate the Lake City Heritage Tree Trail, Minnesota's first tree trail, at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18. The celebration will begin with a gathering in Ohuta Park near the large cottonwood trees on the shore of Lake Pepin. The cottonwood, which is the first of 10 heritage trees on the trail, will be marked with a large yellow ribbon.
Dennis M. Robertson, developer of the trail, will give welcoming remarks at the riverside. People then will walk past the ginkgo tree adjacent to the Lake City Public Library to Patton Park. The ginkgo tree is the second of the heritage trees.
Patton Park contains eight heritage trees. At 6:45 p.m., there will be a formal dedication of the trail by Mayor Mark Nichols. Light refreshments, music and brochures describing the Lake City Heritage Tree Trail will be available.
The event will take place rain or shine.