Red Wing selected for Citizen Assemblies

Funded by grants totalling nearly $500,000 from the Joyce Foundation and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Professor Schultz and Hamline University will convene a total of three Citizen Assemblies across the state that they believe will best serve the greater good.

Red Wing and Willmar are two of the first sites to be announced and chosen for their unique demographics and local community interest in the project. The subsequent city will be selected on the basis of its complex political and demographic environments.

"In Red Wing, Willmar and the other city that we select, debate will take place in a more informed and non-partisan fashion, hopefully providing a model for a better way to engage in political debate in the United States," Schultz said. "The hope is that over the next year Citizen Assemblies will educate citizens, produce valuable information about political debate, and enact political change."

Those interested in following the Citizen Assemblies' progress can go to the website mncitizens.org, follow on Facebook or Twitter, or email for more information at hello@mncitizens.org.