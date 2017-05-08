<p>DULUTH — A bronze homage to a roving neighborhood cat is the goal of a 5K run to be held May 20 in the cat's memory.</p><p>The gray-and-white Catsby, widely known to Duluth East High School students and staff, residents of the area and Lakewalk users, was hit and killed by a car in November. News of his passing saddened many, some of whom contacted his owner and shared their Catsby experiences. Owner Susan Hagge told the News Tribune in November that Catsby was an attention-loving, social animal that had a way of escaping the house. He was found often outside the school, inside the school as well as Ecumen Lakeshore senior living center, sunning himself on top of cars, stretched across the Lakewalk and interrupting games on the East field.</p><p>Neighborhood resident Deb Hannu said she was one of many who would visit with the cat, and then drive him home.</p><p>"You'd see a great big group of people and you knew Catsby was in the middle," Hannu said. "He was everyone's cat."</p><p>Hannu is part of the group of area residents, students and teachers organizing the run. The event is meant to raise money for a bronze sculpture of the cat and for Animal Allies.</p><p>Artist Ann Klefstad will create the life-size sculpture, which will be installed on a boulder on Duluth school district property near the Lakewalk and East.</p><p></p><p>---</p><p></p><p class='subhead'>Moorhead police find bullet casings after report of shots fired</p><p>MOORHEAD — Police investigating a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, May 7, on the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue South found two spent 9mm casings, but no evidence of anything having been hit by the rounds, a police spokesman said.</p><p>A report of shots fired was called in by a person living in the neighborhood, according to police dispatch logs.</p><p>But more than an hour of investigations by Moorhead police officers turned up no suspects, Sgt. Steve Larsen said Sunday afternoon.</p><p>"We don't know what happened at this point," Larsen said.</p><p>Descriptions of a potential vehicle involved varied from a black SUV to a white Cadillac Escalade, Larsen said.</p>