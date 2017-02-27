Deadline approaching for Wisconsin's older family farms

The farm or home, in whole or part, must have been in continuous family ownership. Title of the property must reside in a blood relative of the original owner or a legally adopted child of a descendant. Continuous residence in the state or on the property is not required, but the title to the property must be continuous. An abstract of title is the best evidence of continuous family ownership.

Farms or homes with 100 or 150 years of continuous ownership through the year 2017 will be recognized at a special breakfast program during the Wisconsin State Fair, Aug. 8, and Pierce County Fair, Aug. 13.

An application for recognition can be obtained by contacting Ann Webb, Pierce County Fair manager at 715-273-6874 or awebb@co.pierce.wi.us.