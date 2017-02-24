Weather Forecast

    Kenyon, Goodhue among cities hardest hit by snowstorm

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 12:04 p.m.

    Kenyon in southwest Goodhue County topped the 24-hour snowfall list with 14 inches reported as of 9:38 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, according to the National Weather Service. 

    There was a report of just over a foot of snow to the east in Goodhue, and 10 inches of snow in Zumbrota. 

    Around 9 inches of snow was reported in Red Wing on Friday morning, prompting a snow emergency. Schools also were closed around the region.

    Eau Claire, Wis., broke its daily snowfall record with 9.5 inches of snow and counting, the weather service says.

