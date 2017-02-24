Kenyon, Goodhue among cities hardest hit by snowstorm
Kenyon in southwest Goodhue County topped the 24-hour snowfall list with 14 inches reported as of 9:38 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, according to the National Weather Service.
There was a report of just over a foot of snow to the east in Goodhue, and 10 inches of snow in Zumbrota.
Around 9 inches of snow was reported in Red Wing on Friday morning, prompting a snow emergency. Schools also were closed around the region.
Eau Claire, Wis., broke its daily snowfall record with 9.5 inches of snow and counting, the weather service says.
Snowfall totals of 6" or more, as of 11 AM. Highest total 14" at Kenyon. Additional reports: https://t.co/Fq99TlRIYt #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/410QUSTDz4
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 24, 2017