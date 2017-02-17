Most government offices closed Monday
Government agencies and related businesses will be closed Monday to observe Presidents Day.
The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver first-class mail. Post offices will be closed.
Government offices in Goodhue and Pierce counties are closed. City of Red Wing buildings, including the library, are closed, and Public Works crews will collect refuse and recycling one day late all week.
The License Center and Workforce Center also are closed.
Hiawathaland Transit will operate as usual. Schools that opted to hold classes include Red Wing Public Schools.